The new iPhone X is displayed in the showroom after the new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, in Cupertino, CalifApple Showcase, Cupertino, USA - 12 Sep 2017

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Get ready for your close-up, iPhone users.

Apple may have just unveiled a new cellular version of its Apple Watch and a long-awaited 4K Apple TV. But the headliners at Tuesday’s event were its phones. And when it comes to the premium iPhone X, it’s all about the face.

