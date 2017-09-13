The new iPhone X is displayed in the showroom after the new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, in Cupertino, Calif
Apple Showcase, Cupertino, USA - 12 Sep 2017
AP/REX/Shutterstock
Get ready for your close-up, iPhone users.
Apple may have just unveiled a new cellular version of its Apple Watch and a long-awaited 4K Apple TV. But the headliners at Tuesday’s event were its phones. And when it comes to the premium iPhone X, it’s all about the face.
Taking runway beauty to IRL, @nudestix co-founder @taylor_frankel takes in #NYFW and transforms the hottest trends into easy, effortless looks for the real girl on-the-go. Swipe to see the looks. #nudestix #gonudebutbetter (📷: @colingaudet45)