The latest Apple Watch isn't connecting — literally.The smartwatch, which was introduced last week and was the first version to connect directly to the web via cellular service and not through an iPhone, received a flurry of negative reviews citing an array of issues, including power drain and problems with calling and general cellular connectivity.

The battery issue appears to be an errant matter related to one of the Apple Watches used for review, however connectivity is a larger problem, as it’s required for Siri voice features, a cornerstone of the device.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement to The Verge, Apple blamed Wi-Fi issues, explaining “that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular. We are investigating a fix for a future software release.”