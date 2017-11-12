SAN FRANCISCO — Artificial intelligence has already taken over Silicon Valley — and now it's headed for fashion in a big way.

“All my clients are asking about AI,” said Corinne Sklar, chief marketing officer for Bluewolf, an IBM Company and global consulting agency for clients in retail, finance and other industries. “Digital transformation isn’t about, ‘I just have to get all digital tools,’ it’s about how you use these tools for brand differentiation.”

It’s also about being nimble and acting responsively, Sklar said. That can be difficult for long-established brands and companies, which are often rooted in tradition and reluctant to embrace change.