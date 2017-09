Retail technology solution provider Aptos Inc. named Vicki Cantrell as the its retail transformation officer — a new position at the company. The appointment is part of the firm's commitment to serve retailers and brands who are engaging in omnichannel "transformation and retail reinvention."Aptos said Cantrell will serve on its executive leadership team. She will report to chief executive officer Noel Goggin. "In this role, Cantrell will oversee Aptos functions for business consulting and strategy, value engineering and strategic account management," the company said, adding that Cantrell has a reputation in the market as a retail strategist and community builder.Cantrell most recently served as a senior vice president of communities and executive director of Shop.org at the National Retail Federation. Prior to that, Cantrell was chief operating officer of Tory Burch, "where she focused on the development of process and infrastructure to achieve sustainable growth," Aptos noted. She also served as chief information officer at Giorgio Armani Corp. as well as holding various positions at the Gucci Group, J.C. Penney and Party City.In this role, Cantrell will "advise and support Aptos customers as they reinvent their businesses for omnichannel growth, profitability and customer loyalty," Aptos said in a statement. Goggin expects Cantrell to be an "asset to our client base and to engaging customers differently, as she understands retailers’ unique challenges, constraints and opportunities — she has been in their shoes."Cantrell said she joins the solutions firm "at a critical act-now or regret-it moment in retail."“Everybody’s talking about transformation, and the reality is, there is no one blueprint to achieve it, and there are different recipes for success," Cantrell explained. "What works for one retailer might not work for another. In my role, I will partner with retailers on their transformation journey, and change the way we work together. By deepening our collaboration with customers, we will empower each retailer to achieve its strategic vision while building lasting relationships with its customers.”Goggin said retailers "are tired of playing catch-up to consumers, constantly in a reactionary state that leaves them vulnerable to fast-moving trends, nimble competitors and shifting consumer expectations." And with Cantrell on board, Goggin said the company "reinforces its commitment" to supporting retailers’ "omnichannel transformations, while helping our customers establish enterprises built for rapid change.”

