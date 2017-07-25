Retail technology solution-provider, Aptos has entered an agreement to acquire TXT Retail, a global product life-cycle management, or PLM, solution focused on the apparel, luxury, specialty and retail sectors.

The acquisition is expected to close in September. Specific details on the deal were not released. The partnership will combine Aptos’ present engagement and inventory management solutions with TXT Retail’s merchandising platform. The new partnership will aim to be an answer to Amazon’s domination with newly minted omnichannel footprint for its customers.