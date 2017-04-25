Avery Dennison has opened a new interactive center at its European headquarters in Oegstgeest, Netherlands. The I.Lab Experience Center showcases the company’s “capabilities in RFID and intelligent labeling, offering hands-on experiences, live demonstrations and customer case studies,” the firm noted.

Visitors to the center can interact with various displays and exhibits that show how the company’s solutions can be used across retail segments “from apparel to food” at the point of sale as well as throughout the supply chain and manufacturing process. The company said it has goals to expand “intelligent labeling solutions to other areas such as cosmetics, automotive, pharmaceuticals and aviation.”

Click here to see a short video about the I.Lab.

“This facility features a retail store environment, and a look into our latest projects in transforming the consumer experience, including wearable technology utilizing our Janela solution, powered by the Evrythng Smart Products Platform,” the company said adding that this platform has the ability “to capture real-time data that creates apparel and footwear products with unique, serialized identities.”

During a panel discussion at the NRF Big Show earlier this year, Francisco Melo, vice president and general manager of global RFID at Avery Dennison, told attendees that the market is experiencing a “consumer evolution,” which is creating new demands on retailers and brands. Shoppers want to have frictionless experiences whether they’re in a physical store or online — which means have products in stock, in the right size and in styles that consumers want.

Melo said technologies such as RFID can improve supply chain visibility and help foster a better experience for the consumer. In several recent studies, researchers have said that consumers are dissatisfied with many retail brands because they don’t meet their needs.

The I.Lab, in turn, is designed to show how the company’s technologies can solve many of the issues facing the market today. “Beyond the displays, the center truly provides a sneak peek of the broader, transformative power of our technology and solutions for business,” the company said, adding that its solutions improve “efficiency throughout the supply chain and the overall consumer experience.”

