As brands work to reduce lead times throughout the supply chain based on the demands of a consumer-centric market, companies such as Backbone PLM, a solution firm based in Boulder, Colo., is enabling them to take greater control over the product development process — from conception to completion.

Backbone’s operating system allows users to manage the “chaotic” process of creating products through its integrated solution, which shortens time to market and can ultimately boost product quality, the company said. Through its cloud-based customizable “tech packs” that streamline communication and collaboration for product development needs, Backbone files the gamut of artwork, project data, revisions, costing and updates into a single solution that can be edited through any device. Its platform solves the common conundrum of "version control" by proficiently recording revision history in lieu of siloed spreadsheets.