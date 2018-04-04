Software solution provider Bamboo Rose named Laura Weil and Bob Solomon to its board.

Weil previously served as chief financial officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. as well as Macy’s Credit Corporation. Weil also held the chief operating officer position at Ann Taylor and New York & Co., and was the chief executive officer of Ashley Stewart. Bamboo Rose said in a statement that Weil is known “for driving profitability, building high-performance teams and her expertise in finance and analytics.”

Currently, Weil is the founder and managing partner of Village Lane Advisory, and she also serves on the boards of Christopher & Banks and Carnival Corporation as well as Daniel’s Jewelers. “Weil’s expertise with large established retail brands and her experience in financial transactions, including IPOs, will be an asset to building Bamboo Rose’s supplier financing offerings and other growth initiatives,” Bamboo Rose noted.

Weil said based on her retail experience, she has seen “firsthand how difficult it is for traditionally minded stores to compete in an increasingly digital, omnichannel world” and noted how Bamboo Rose can play a role as a solution provider.

Solomon is founder of Software Platform Consulting Inc., which offers consulting services to business-to-business software-as-a-service start-ups as well as growth companies. Previously, Solomon worked in various roles at software companies “in the supply chain space; most notably, he was responsible for the monetization of the Ariba Inc. network, which is now a division of SAP,” Bamboo Rose said in the statement adding that he also worked for Silliker Laboratories Group Inc.

“Solomon is universally viewed as one of the world’s foremost experts on B2B marketplaces for suppliers and corporate buyers,” the company said and noted that he serves on the boards of Eved LLC, LeaseAccelerator and XSB Inc.

Bamboo Rose ceo Sue Welch said the two new board members “bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our board that will enhance our offerings to customers across the retail spectrum, from hardlines to apparel to grocery.”

