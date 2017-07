Although retail and brands acknowledge the need for faster sourcing, many of the ways they currently do business are outdated. Think handwritten notes and Excel spreadsheets as their go-to tools for retail sourcing processes, according to a recent research report from Bamboo Rose.

Researchers at the firm found that survey respondents "are currently relying on outdated tools and processes such as spreadsheets and manual processes (like e-mail and .JPGs) to manage complicated retail sourcing operations." Of those polled, more than 60 percent said they use applications such as Excel and Outlook "as their go-to sourcing program" while 50 percent of them said they relied on images or handwritten notes.