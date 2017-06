Today Bazaarvoice, a consumer-generated content, advertising and personalization solution platform announced its new functionality “Brand Edge.” The addition to its suite of offerings will empower brand marketers to collect product reviews and display influential ratings to shoppers for improved revenue, product launches and consumer feedback.

Brand Edge marks the next phase for Bazaarvoice as it aims to elevate rating and review strategies by eliminating the common requirement of an e-commerce installment. “With the extensive reach of the Bazaarvoice Network, brands can place valuable ratings and reviews in front of shoppers at multiple retail touch points,” a company spokesman said.