PARIS — On the opening day of the Viva Technology conference in Paris, it was easy to keep track of the whereabouts of French President Emmanuel Macron: all you had to do was follow the dozens of outstretched hands brandishing cell phones.

Across the room, an equally powerful man did the rounds with a discreet cadre of bodyguards keeping watch. Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and France’s richest man, met with representatives of some of the 32 start-ups vying for the inaugural LVMH Innovation Award.