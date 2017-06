With support from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada — specifically Ontario and Quebec — is having a Silicon Valley type of moment: The country’s $50 billion technology industry is growing at a 10 percent clip, with Toronto experiencing tech-related revenue growth of 50 percent, according to trade officials.

The growth includes start-ups and well-established firms setting up shop. With government support, companies and investors are using playbooks such as the “smart cities” template to help accelerate the growth. And the tech boom is occurring across several market sectors including health care/medical, IT, hardware and a variety of software platforms serving the e-commerce, marketing and communications industries.