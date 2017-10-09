It's been a little over a year since Marc Lore sold the company he founded, Jet.com, to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. for $3.3 billion, and as part of the deal, joined the retail giant as president and chief executive officer of U.S. e-commerce.The Bentonville culture doesn't seem to have rubbed off on Lore, who in lieu of a permanent office prefers to float from one small conference room to another at Jet's Hoboken, N.J., headquarters. Staffers there, who are members of the Millennial generation that Jet courts, take breaks at the pool table in the lounge area, listen to music and chill beneath a purple ticker with the company name on a continuous loop hanging on the wall. A white and purple neon logo is affixed to the back of bleachers, one of several alternative work environments with stunning floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan.A longtime New Jersey resident, who grew up in Red Bank, Lore is a fan of native son Bruce Springsteen, but "I don't know him. I have a Bruce Springsteen story. When I was a kid, I used to spot him at the gym," he said. "I almost went fishing with him, too."Lore has been given wide latitude across Wal-Mart to iterate and innovate and even in the relatively short time he's been on board, has had a major impact on the way the behemoth views digital and competes with its rival, Amazon. He's leaving his imprint on the world's largest retailer by helping to identify and direct a string of smaller acquisitions such as Shoebuy, Moosejaw, Modcloth and Bonobos. Other initiatives include leveraging Wal-Mart's stores for order pick up, and forging partnerships such as the recent Google tie-in for voice-enabled shopping. Lore last week helped orchestrate the acquisition of last mile solution firm Parcel. Store No. 8, a platform he created, incubates new technology and he's been attracting talent from other online start-ups.The ceo, who juggles the Jet.com and walmart.com businesses, is great with numbers, able to look at a screen filled with digits and triangulate them, but he's not a wonk-y technophile. With 13,000 people under his watch, he couldn't be. Lore continues attracting talent from other online startups and various corners of the retail and e-commerce industries. "I'd like to think that we're making a positive impact just bringing an entrepreneurial spirit to a large company," Lore said during an exclusive interview at Jet's offices. "Wal-Mart historically has been a pretty innovative company and we're now doing our part. It's just a big company, but Wal-Mart is still able to grow."Here, Lore talks about the deal with Wal-Mart, and putting it all together, including finding synergies between walmart.com and Jet.com; improving the store experience; elevating online assortments, and nurturing emerging technology.WWD: When did you decide that selling Jet.com to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. was the right move for you?

Marc Lore: What happened is, somebody introduced me to Doug McMillon [president and ceo of Wal-Mart Stores,] and we met up and we started talking about the future of retail. I told him what we were doing at Jet and he was talking about his goals for walmart.com and the whole omni experience. I think we shared a common set of values early on and built a lot of trust. We were pretty open with one another, which is probably not typical for a first meeting, but we were both very open and shared some things. And we met a second time, a third time and the trust kept building and we realized that together, we could do something amazing. Early on, I always wanted to create an amazing experience for customers, and with the assets of Wal-Mart, I thought we'd have a much better chance for success and would be able to move and get there quicker.

WWD: It seems like you have a lot of autonomy and plenty of latitude to make acquisitions.