SHANGHAI — Singles’ Day has kicked off, and it took just one hour for Alibaba sales to bring in sales of 57.1 billion renminbi, or $8.59 billion.

The company, which founded the shopping holiday, is on pace to break another global record, as much as $24 billion in gross merchandise value within a day, according to Citigroup.

