Claire’s Stores Inc. has boosted mobile checkout completion by 20 percent following its integration of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Lyons Consulting Group services. The accessories retailer aimed to unify commerce across its brands, which include Claire’s and the Icing.

Lyons Consulting Group, a subsidiary of Capgemini, was selected due to its compatibility with Salesforce. “Working with LYONSCG, Claire’s achieved success through its new e-commerce strategy, design, implementation and support services, launching six new sites for Claire’s and Icing brands in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and France,” said a Capgemini spokesman.

“We selected LYONSCG and Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deliver this project as a critical and fundamental part of our global IT and digital transformation program at Claire’s. This platform can help us maximize our proposition, drive increased revenue, scale and grow into new markets, and drive our business forward,” said James Spencer, executive global director of development and design, Claire’s Stores Inc. “LYONSCG understands the platform inside and out and they successfully delivered our project in record time while working with us as one delivery team.”

Claire’s charged both services to transform its digital footprint in four months — an incredibly short time frame for an intensive overhaul. It was necessary, however. “The sites feature a mobile-first digital experience that captures the spirit of Claire’s and Icing brands, including custom illustration designed to delight and inspire its young, fashion-forward customers,” said the Capgemini spokesman.

LYONSCG further linked the digital experience to Claire’s bricks-and-mortars. It devised immersive in-store engagements ranging from updated imagery, animation, and in-depth product content – a must for Generation Z shoppers.

Claire’s current houses more than 2,500 store locations in 47 countries — Icing currently has 350 bricks-and-mortars in U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. This called for comprehensive delivery of omni-channel services. The retailer deployed Salesforce Commerce Cloud to devise custom order management systems.

More from WWD:

Technology Evolves, Poised to Revitalize Consumer Experiences

Artificial Intelligence to Create 2.3 Million Jobs by 2020

What Net Neutrality Means for E-commerce