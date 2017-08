Color Solutions International, a company that provides brands and retailers with color products and services, said it launched its Color Analysis for spring 2019. Its Color Analysis is a trend forecasting journal that projects global color trends for designers, managers and directors that contribute to color palette development. The firm is part of the DyStar Group, a textile solutions provider.

The journal introduced a seasonal color palette, which is curated from approximately 9,000 CSI colors. Its analysis incorporates forecasted key colors, accents and core neutrals that will be in central focus for the upcoming season as well as insights on "color evolution" and trends. Each issue also includes the company's Relative Color Popularity report, which provides a deeper analysis of its color validation. CSI's color research and data is based on consumer reports and market research, according to the firm.