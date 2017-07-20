Destination XL Group Inc. said it “created an alliance” with mobile commerce platform provider PredictSpring to launch the retailer’s first mobile app.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The announcement comes as retailers look to mobile commerce as a way to create improved shopping experiences for consumers. The retailer said the app is “designed to assist both on-the-go and in-store shoppers.”

Sahal Laher, chief digital officer and chief information officer of Destination XL, described the retailer as “a lifestyle destination — the one-stop shop for clothing and accessories catering to the many styles and occasions of our ‘guy.’”

The app is available at the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

“DXL stores have everything available under one roof to make guys look and feel great,” Laher said. “Now, through PredictSpring’s mobile platform, we are able to deliver the products consumers want, when and where they want it, while also creating an enhanced in-store experience.”

Features of the app include an apparel account and loyalty program where shoppers can “access their account and have instant access to XL Rewards certificates and point balances, for use online or in-store,” the company said, adding that this solves “the frustration of customers not having their certificates with them when shopping in-store.”

The app includes a store locater that uses the Google Maps interface and allows users to search for stores that are nearby or elsewhere. There’s also an “instant product search” feature where users can “apply product search filters and scan item bar codes for additional product information while shopping in-store to check sizing, colors and availability.” Incentivized offers are part of the app, and users can “unlock” reward points.

Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring, said “DXL Men’s Apparel is uniquely positioned to offer its consumers a one-stop, modern mobile shopping experience.”

Destination XL operates 218 DXL Men’s Apparel stores across the U.S. There are also two locations in Canada.

