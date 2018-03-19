P ayments technology company dLocal , which is exhibiting at Shoptalk in Las Vegas this week, said it has expanded to North Africa while also naming Marcelo Perez as its chief financial officer. In addition, the company said Silicon Valley investor Oren Zeev has joined the board of advisors after making an investment of an undisclosed amount.

Zeev joins the company amid robust growth, dLocal said, adding that it has experienced 140 percent year-over-year revenue growth, which “enhances its ability to meet an influx in demand from global online companies for localized payment options in high-growth, emerging markets.” The company did not disclose total sales figures.

In a statement, the company said that Zeev will help guide dLocal’s “further growth across Latin America, EMEA and [the Asia-Pacific] regions where the company is solving cross-border payment challenges for U.S. and European online retail , digital, SaaS and travel companies including Uber, Sony, GoDaddy, Constant Contact and Avast.”

Zeev said that emerging markets present “an enormous opportunity for many online companies, however without a localized payments strategy, those markets remain largely inaccessible to them.”