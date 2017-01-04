LAS VEGAS — A steady stream of applause erupted with every reveal rolled out during Asus’ presentation Wednesday, a day ahead of the official start of the CES 2017 show.

Asus chairman Jonney Shih took the wraps off the ZenFone AR, a new augmented reality smartphone. The device is powered by Google’s Tango software platform, which essentially allows computers to “see” so that a smartphone or a tablet can be enabled with augmented reality functionality.

The capability can have implications for gaming or online shopping. The latter is where the new Dressing Room by Gap app comes into play. The app was demoed before the Asus crowd and lets shoppers use a virtual mannequin that can be queued up on their mobile device to try on and compare different sizes, allowing a shopper to see how a fabric may drape on the body or the differences in fit between sizes.

“It’s become really clear to me what we need to do to win,” said Gap global president Jeff Kirwan to the audience, pointing out that strategy is a three-pronged focus on product, quality and fit.

Avametric is the company’s whose fashion software creates the 3-D images that show how garments fit on the body. The company in March nabbed $10.5 million in Series A funding.

The Gap app, expected to be released by the end of the month, will come pre-loaded on ZenFone AR. It’s just one of many launches to be rolled out during CES 2017’s four-day run.

Thousands are expected to descend and gather throughout the Las Vegas Strip over the coming days for the global technology trade show, which is in its 50th year. Last year’s show drew 177,393 attendees to see the latest technologies across some 2.47 million square feet of exhibit space.