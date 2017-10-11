On the surface, Allume looks like yet another on-demand styling service. The experience begins with a questionnaire and ends with a box of clothes on a doorstep. Indeed, at its core, that’s essentially what the apparel subscription business will offer female consumers, starting today.

The company is entering a crowded space, with rivals like Stitch Fix, Trunk Club, Wantable, DailyLook, Gwynnie Bee and many more. Meanwhile, the popularity of subscriptions seems to leap from one vertical market to the next — from cosmetics purveyor Birchbox to Gap, which is selling baby apparel subscriptions.