While giants such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, Target and Alibaba continue their march to retail domination, some would-be online rivals are moving beyond solo efforts to team on an offensive strategy.

The latest bid to stave off the retail juggernaut: eBay’s new deal with luxury goods purveyor Spring for a dedicated online boutique. The agreement will bring brands such as Chloé, David Yurman and Rag & Bone to eBay.