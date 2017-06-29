By  on June 29, 2017
POS ecrebo

Shopper engagement at the POS.

In an environment cluttered with marketing messages, commercials and social media feeds, fashion apparel brands and retailers struggle to cut through the noise and reach consumers in an effective way. And even when companies reach through to grab their attention, converting that engagement into something actionable such as a sale or coupon redemption is challenging as well.

But David Buckingham, chief executive officer of point-of-sale marketing firm Ecrebo, believes there are windows of opportunity where the shopper is ripe for actionable engagements. Here, Buckingham explains what solutions Ecrebo, which has clients that include Uniqlo, Pandora and Topshop, offers and how it can help brands and retailers improve customer engagement and retention.

