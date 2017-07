Executives might be ready to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), but disproportionately don’t trust their marketing teams to possess necessary tech skills to realize their vision. A Forrester study, “Building Trust and Confidence: AI Marketing Readiness in Retail and E-Commerce” commissioned by Emarsys reviewed the readiness of business executives to roll out AI-informed initiatives.

The survey was sent to more than 700 retail decision-makers in the U.S., U.K, Germany, France and Australia. All the participants were either directly responsible or had influence over marketing plans at their organization. The executives represented businesses that had revenues ranging from $50 million to $5 billion.