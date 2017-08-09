Moda Operandi on Saturday will launch a trunk show featuring 24 evening looks from eight emerging brands.

Eveningwear is one of Moda's strongest categories. "The Moda girl loves evening and getting dressed up," said Alexandra O'Neil, whose Markarian collection contributed six pieces to the capsule, priced $1,500 to $3,000. "We're moving away from the Little Black Dress. I wanted to present different of options, classic silhouettes in crazy metallic or iridescent fabrics. The Moda customer is adventurous. She's always looking for something different that not everybody has."