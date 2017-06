The stakes are rising and the largest merchants from around world are doubling down, ramping up and betting big on fashion and retail as they struggle to keep ahead of the customer — and each other.

E-commerce giant JD.com made its megamove on Thursday, laying out a $397 million minority investment in Farfetch, which will help it bring in luxury names from stores and brands from around the world to China and sharpen its stance against rival Alibaba.