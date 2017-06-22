By  on June 22, 2017
José Neves, founder and chief executive officer of Farfetch.

Farfetch is about to make a big push in China with JD.com, which is investing $397 million in the London-based luxury platform.

The deal expands Farfetch’s business in China, which it launched more than two years ago, and gives JD a luxury boost and access to something it’s long coveted — a big roster of fashion brands.

