Farfetch Scores $397M Investment from JD.com The partnership aims to open a luxury gateway to China online. By Evan Clark on June 22, 2017 José Neves, founder and chief executive officer of Farfetch. Kate Peters Farfetch is about to make a big push in China with JD.com, which is investing $397 million in the London-based luxury platform. The deal expands Farfetch’s business in China, which it launched more than two years ago, and gives JD a luxury boost and access to something it’s long coveted — a big roster of fashion brands. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus