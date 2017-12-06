The Fashion Institute of Technology and First Insight, a leading solutions provider have partnered to offer a certification course centered on optimizing predictive analytics to inform design and merchandising decisions.

“Our students are the retail merchants and planners of tomorrow, and this technology will give them learning outcomes critical to success in the global fashion marketplace. Given the widespread adoption of data analytics throughout the retail industry, our students will be able to immediately apply these skills as they enter the workforce,” said Robin Sackin, chair of the Fashion Business Management program at FIT.

As automation becomes commonplace in both creative and business segments of the fashion and retail industries, new graduates will need to widen their focus to encompass the force of data analytics to be fully prepared to enter the increasingly digitized market.

“FIT students are intelligent and driven, and they recognize that success in the fashion industry comes from finding the right combination of art and science,” said Greg Petro, founder and chief executive officer of First Insight and a member of the industry advisory council for FIT’s FBM program. “Our goal is to help students think strategically about retail decision-making, and incorporate data and analytics into merchandising and management.”

And though colleges and universities are beginning to offer classes within this vein — LIM extends courses in e-commerce and omnichannel retailing, and the Academy of Arts in San Francisco offers continuing education in social media and virtual reality, for example — this is one of the first to specifically focus on the power of analytics.

This marks the continuation of First Insight and FIT’s partnership, which began in 2014 when the solution provider’s platform was used in the university’s Fashion Business Management program. The new course will be available to students beginning in the spring 2018 semester and aims to inform participants on how to mine data and apply analytics to improve strategies for product design, selection and pricing. At the completion of the course, students are expects to display proficiency in First Insight’s platform.

