Cross-border commerce platform provider Flow has bolstered its management ranks with former executives from Gilt Groupe, Deloitte and The Aromatherapy Co. while also announcing new corporate headquarters.

Flow named former Gilt executive Kat Bitanga as its director of logistics operations and Andrew Brown, formerly of Deloitte Digital, as the company’s onboarding director. Max Artz, formerly general manager at The Aromatherapy Co., was named chief of staff. Flow’s new corporate headquarters is located at 2 Hudson Place in Hoboken, N.J.

Rob Keve, chief executive officer of Flow, cofounded the company with Mike Bryzek, who was cofounder and chief technology officer of Gilt Groupe.

Regarding how Flow is being positioned in the market, Keve said in the past, “a retailer’s market was confined by geographical borders. Flow’s payment and logistic solutions remove the impediments typically associated with cross-border e-commerce and allow retailers to create a localized shopping experience while selling globally.”

Keve added that this “seismic shift in the way brands and retailers sell has resulted in enormous growth and precipitated the need for us to expand our management team.”

The company said due to “recent growth,” Flow has increased its ranks by 120 percent since the beginning of the year, which “precipitated the need for a larger and more technologically advanced corporate headquarters.” The headquarters at 2 Hudson Place totals 10,000 square feet, and is located “atop a transit hub offering easy accessibility from trains, ferries and water taxis, has unobstructed views of Manhattan and provides its employees with high-tech communications capabilities,” the company said.

With the expanded executive ranks, Flow described Brown as “an industry veteran with years of experience leading international teams across a broad assortment of retail clients.” The company said Bitanga brings over a dozen years of experience “in logistics, e-commerce, supply chain, distribution and warehousing.” Flow also noted that she has “considerable expertise in scaling, start-ups, distribution center operations, multi-site management and shipping carriers.”

Flow said at The Aromatherapy Co., Artz managed in-country operations while also being responsible “for shipping products to countries around the world.” Artz’s role at Flow will include managing “critical partnerships and special projects,” the company said.

