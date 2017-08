Successes of tomorrow are planned today. Gartner, a leading research and advisory company, announced the results of its “Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies” report that discerned three megatrends that c-level executives should consider for not only survival during a challenged landscape, but future growth.

"When we view these themes together, we can see how the human-centric enabling technologies within transparently immersive experiences — such as smart workspace, connected home, augmented reality, virtual reality and the growing brain-computer interface — are becoming the edge technologies that are pulling the other trends along the Hype Cycle," said Mike Walker, research director at Gartner.