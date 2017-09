Upcoming changes to the Chrome web browser are taking aim at autoplay videos — specifically those annoying blasts of sound that can sometimes hold the online experience hostage.

In response to complaints about “unexpected media playback,” Google unveiled updates to the Chrome web browser to give users more control. Version 63, expected next month, will allow users to mute audio for individual sites and retain the setting between browsing sessions. Version 64, slated for January, will allow autoplay for silent videos or specific media designated by the user.