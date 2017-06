Google is facing a massive 2.42 billion euro fine from the European Commission for breaching the union’s antitrust rules with its comparative shopping feature.

After a years-long investigation, the commission found that Google takes “illegal advantages” in the online marketplace by using its dominance as a search engine to ensure its comparative pricing service quells the competition, which, in the commission’s estimation, has “denied European consumers the benefits of competition, genuine choice of service and innovation.”