SAN FRANCISCO — If there was one thing that was evident at Google’s Pixel 2 press event here Wednesday, it was this: The future will be beautiful — and noisy.

The company unleashed a stampede of product introductions: Pixel 2 smartphones in two size variations, two new Google Home speakers, a high-end Pixelbook convertible laptop-tablet, a smart clip-on camera and wireless smart ear buds that can translate spoken foreign languages in real time.