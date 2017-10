Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, showed strong results in its third-quarter earnings report, beating Wall Street’s expectations and sending after-hours trading up almost 3 percent at $1,020.

Bolstered by YouTube and mobile search ads, revenue reached $27.8 billion, growing 24 percent over the year before and edging out analyst estimates of $27.2 billion. Alphabet raked in $6.7 billion in profit, largely due to Google’s core advertising business, as well as new technology products and cloud-computing operations.