Thanks to voice-powered technology, such as Google Home and Amazon Echo, people have gone from raging against the machines to chatting them up. Now a new Amazon Alexa skill from Hearst will enhance the talk, offering the ability to summon beauty advice direct from the editors of Cosmopolitan, Elle, Marie Claire and more.

“Skills” bring extra features or new content, such as jokes, games, translations and more, that expand capabilities for Alexa-powered devices, like recent addition Sonos and Amazon’s own line of Echo products. Hearst’s skill, announced today, is the first of its kind for the smart speaker by a major magazine publisher.