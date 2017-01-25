Hook has just rolled out what it is calling the first artificial intelligence generated fashion feed for consumers. The Hook Fashion Discovery is free and available at the App Store and on Google Play.

Parent company Intelligence Node said the app features “user-friendly, editorial-style” content that aims to educate users “at a glance on trending styles and current bestsellers.” For its part, the company captures valuable consumer data and insights.

The company said there are “millions of stockkeeping units featured” on the app, and that shoppers can search for “virtually any fashion item.” The app is being positioned in the market to target Millennials. The firm noted that 80 percent of this demographic owns a smart phone.

The company said the app “covers over 100 top U.S. online shopping destinations most popular with Millennials including Nastygal, Zara, Shopbop, H&M, Asos, Pacsun, Farfetch, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys, etc.”

Intelligence Node and Hook said the creation of the app is a “direct response to shopping trends showing consumers juggling multiple shopping apps and web sites on their mobile devices.”

Hook cofounder Neenu Jacob said he knew there was “a need to optimize the mobile shopping experience, especially since shoppers are constantly being inundated with endless promos from brands and various e-­tailers.” The app helps create a more efficient shopping experience.

“We’ve built a search engine that allows the shopper to key in exactly what she or he is looking for and be able to immediately browse through exact matches and similar styles at all different price points – A search engine just for fashion,” Jacob said.

The company said there are three ways to search using the app. The first is to “Type and Search,” where users key in a specific product type. Secondly there is “Snap and Search” where users “simply snap a photo [of something they see and like] and search for it on the app. Hook instantly lets you peruse the exact or closest results from your favorite retailers.” There’s also a “Similar Search” feature where users browse Hook’s trending feed and “shoppable editorials.”

Intelligence Node co­founder and chief executive officer Sanjeev Sularia said “mobile shopping is truly the future of retail. The Hook Fashion Discovery app is the first AI-­generated fashion feed to help consumers cut through the clutter by offering unbiased reports on what’s trending.”