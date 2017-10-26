Hook, an app and web-based fashion search engine, recently released its color trend report for fall. The firm’s data is based on popular search terms for over 50 e-commerce U.S. fashion web sites. Hook attracts tens of thousands of searchers every month, the company said.

For the fall season, Hook has seen a rise in search volume for red, which is up by 44 percent in the September to October period. And, 38 percent of new online catalogues feature red colored items. According to its fall color trends report, saturated blues and shades of bordeaux and burgundy dominated searches for apparel and accessories, as well as lilac and hot pinks.

Another popular color trend is “toxic green,” a glowing mint-green color and apricot, which has tripled in visibility ranking on Hook’s trending feed and “makes a great case for wintry styles — think chunky knits, heavy coats and cozy parkas,” according to the firm.

Eighties technicolor palettes that feature hues of blue, pink, purple and green are gaining likes and have been wish listed, according to Hook. The theme gained further traction with cobalt sweaters and pantsuits, too, which were seen on Balenciaga runways, the firm said.

