HP announced the release of its new point-of-sales system, HP Elite POS. The new device features functionality that aims to improve the in-store shopping experience in the face of e-commerce's soaring popularity, especially mobile commerce.

“As retailers seek new ways to interact with customers and reinvent in-store experiences, technology must empower sales associates and engage customers in a way that feels like a natural extension of the brand,” said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager of Retail, HP Inc. “The new HP Elite POS solution is built for versatility that can adapt multiple retail and hospitality environments, while still offering the security, performance and long-term durability.”