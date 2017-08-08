A report by Fashion and Beauty Monitor finds influencers gaining ground.
It's a Faustian bargain.
Luxury brands want to access influencers' young and fashion-obsessed audiences. Influencers are willing to collaborate with luxury labels, but increasingly want more creative control over social media campaigns, an idea that's anathema for many a luxury brand.
