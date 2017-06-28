Influencers on the iPhone: 'I Can’t Live Without It'

WWD asked top influencers worldwide to weigh in on how their life was changed by the advent of Apple's iPhone.

HUDA KATTAN: "I’ve had so many smartphones in the past, but when Apple pioneered the App Store and we saw the introduction of social media platforms like Instagram on iPhones, I was hooked. The iPhone was the most genius creation for allowing us to organize everything in one place — to me, it’s the everything phone. It's made everything accessible, revolutionized the way we communicate and made the world flat. I can't live without it."