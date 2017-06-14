By  on June 14, 2017

Inturn, an inventory solution company, announced a $22.5 million Series B financing round led by B Capital Group, an investment firm founded by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly.

The investment will fund the global growth of Inturn, the company said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

