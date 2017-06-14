As brands and retailers face the challenging and uncertain market, siloed inventory management is expected to become a practice of the past as companies such as Inturn deliver solutions to eliminate inefficiencies.

For its part, Inturn, an inventory solution company, expects retail market dynamics to help fuel demand for its platform due to a lack of a centralized inventory process. To meet that demand, the company said it received $22.5 million of Series B financing, which was led by B Capital Group.