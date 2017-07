Invista, a provider of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers, said its Cordura Brand and Cotton Incorporated will continue to collaborate in the creation of woven and knit-blended performance natural fabrics. This year marks a 50th year anniversary milestone for the Cordura brand.

The new materials integrate TransDry and Storm Cotton technologies from Cotton Inc., a specialized blend that allows for optimal moisture management. Its technology combines Cordura’s durable fiber and the softness of cotton to create a quick-dry performance fabric.