Cloud-based retail technology platform KWI acquired New York-based e-commerce solution provider Best Retail. The deal expands KWI’s presence in the fashion apparel segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clients of Best Retail include fashion brands such as Steven Alan, Echo Design and J. Lindeberg while KWI names as its clients 7 For All Mankind, Bandier, Veronica Beard, David Yurman, Theory, Tom Ford and Nars, among others. KWI has served the retail and fashion industries for 30 years.

In a statement, KWI said the “acquisition reinforces KWI’s mission to make retail a seamless experience for shoppers, and KWI will now offer brands a personalized and integrated solution to better meet the needs of customers, wherever they shop.” Sam Kliger, chief executive officer of KWI, said shopping today “takes place both online and off. The savviest brands know that there is opportunity to be captured by providing customers with a seamless, integrated commerce experience.”

KWI’s market position is built on offering companies a “unified commerce” solution for point of sale, merchandising, e-commerce, CRM and loss prevention. Steven Alan, ceo of Steven Alan, described KWI as a “forward-looking” technology company that offers “solutions that optimize a customer’s experience, everywhere they shop.”

The company is also a corporate partner with the CFDA’s Retail Lab, which is a mentorship program for designers.

