Online Shopping With iPhone

KWI offers "unified commerce" for an improved shopping experience, online or in stores.



Cloud-based retail technology platform KWI acquired New York-based e-commerce solution provider Best Retail. The deal expands KWI’s presence in the fashion apparel segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clients of Best Retail include fashion brands such as Steven Alan, Echo Design and J. Lindeberg while KWI names as its clients 7 For All Mankind, Bandier, Veronica Beard, David Yurman, Theory, Tom Ford and Nars, among others. KWI has served the retail and fashion industries for 30 years.

In a statement, KWI said the “acquisition reinforces KWI’s mission to make retail a seamless experience for shoppers, and KWI will now offer brands a personalized and integrated solution to better meet the needs of customers, wherever they shop.” Sam Kliger, chief executive officer of KWI, said shopping today “takes place both online and off. The savviest brands know that there is opportunity to be captured by providing customers with a seamless, integrated commerce experience.”

KWI’s market position is built on offering companies a “unified commerce” solution for point of sale, merchandising, e-commerce, CRM and loss prevention. Steven Alan, ceo of Steven Alan, described KWI as a “forward-looking” technology company that offers “solutions that optimize a customer’s experience, everywhere they shop.”

The company is also a corporate partner with the CFDA’s Retail Lab, which is a mentorship program for designers.

For more retail, business and technology news, see:

The Future of Retail Is AI-Powered and ‘Merchant-Imagined’

Amid Robust Online Sales Growth, a Dark Side Emerges

Amazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce Retailers

Five Below’s Recipe for Disruption: Fast and Fun Product and Pricing

Apparel retail Technology
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus