SHANGHAI – A consumer protection authority in Shanghai is investigating hundreds of complaints made against Lane Crawford by consumers who say they legitimately purchased products on the department store’s Chinese website, only to have the transactions cancelled.

According to the state-run People’s Daily newspaper, luxury products were offered on Lane Crawford’s website at a steep discount (up to 90 percent off). After customers had placed orders and paid for them at the listed discounted price, the Hong Kong-based retailer cancelled a total of 213 orders without explanation.