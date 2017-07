The Lenzing Group's expansion plans and new fiber product launches is paying off for the 79-year-old Austrian company as the firm's leadership said it's on track to see stronger profits this year compared to 2016. Last year, total revenue grew to $2.43 billion as the company brought to market 1.1 million tons of fiber.

Lenzing has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable fiber. Its product offerings range from dissolving wood pulp to standard and specialty cellulose fibers. The firm produces high volumes of three cellulose fiber generations, which include Lenzing Viscose, Lenzing Modal and Tencel lyocell fibers. Lenzing’s commitment to sustainable production saw the launch of Refibra lyocell fibers earlier this year, which is made of recycled cotton scraps.