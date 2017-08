As consumer spending increasingly shifts to mobile, retailers are being charged to finally embrace new technologies — especially artificial intelligence. Retailers are deploying the software to enhance the customer journey that’s being realized in shipment tracking, e-commerce personalization and live chatbots.

A new survey conducted by Linc and Brand Garage polled senior-level marketers and executives of top retailers and brands to understand their approaches for implementing artificial intelligence. The survey found that 87 percent of retailers are planning to improve consumer experiences with AI, marking customer service is a main area in need of updating.