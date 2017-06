TAKING FLIGHT: London has just become home to a new digitally enhanced "smart street," complete with electricity-generating sidewalks.

The New West End Co., the organization that represents retailers trading on and around London’s Bond, Oxford and Regent Streets, teamed with Appear Here, an online marketplace for short-term retail, to fill Bird Street with a plethora of pop-ups ranging from fashion and wearable technology to smart brands and innovative dining experiences.