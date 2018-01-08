Over half of the shoppers using Loop Commerce’s GiftNow platform bought belated holiday gifts in the week after Christmas as opposed to other gifting occasions, such as a birthday or anniversary.

Loop Commerce also said the data during that period showed 64 percent of the gifts purchased on the platform were sent to recipients who were more than 20 miles from the sender. The company also “noted that these gifts were sent to recipients via text at twice the rate of pre-holiday gifts, further emphasizing the need for immediacy.”

Consumers who use GiftNow can send a text, an e-mail or a social media message to the recipient, who (without the gift-giver knowing) can then accept the gift, change the size, style or color, or just choose an entirely different product.

Early last month Target Corp. offered the service to online shoppers. Other companies using GiftNow include Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, American Giant, Banana Republic, DXL and Athleta, among others. “GiftNow offers consumers the ability to send highly personal and thoughtful gifts stress free, without knowing the recipient’s preferences or being restricted by shipping times,” Loop Commerce said.

Dawn Block, senior vice president of digital at Target Corp., described gifting as “an important year-round activity, and GiftNow is another great way Target can be there for guests – for both last-minute shopping and even when guests are running a little late on things.”

Regarding the post-holiday data, Roy Erez, chief executive officer and cofounder of Loop Commerce, said “belated gifting is one of the many opportunities available through digital gifting.”

