L'Oréal is doubling down on digital. The beauty company has announced its partnership with global marketing cloud company Emarsys to execute a digital transformation centered on personalization and automated marketing for its Hong Kong business."Our ability to engage with consumer Millennial and youth audiences more effectively, and deliver on the promise of our digital transformation strategy has been the driving force behind our marketing activities in the region," said Julien Raffin, head of digital and CRM at L'Oréal Hong Kong. "The combination of our close partnership with Emarsys, its local support and services, and the innovative, native technology has helped us to deliver great results in terms of consumer satisfaction and driving business."The deployment of Emarsys functionality will aim to capture ever-elusive Millennial shoppers in the region. Specifically, L'Oréal will focus on engagement within e-mail, SMS messaging and social media channels to better align with the demographic's penchant for omnichannel experiences. L'Oréal will also rebuff its outreach to target consumers at strategic times to optimize prospective spending."Consumer satisfaction and effective engagement with key demographics, such as Millennials and Generation Z, can only be achieved through effective personalization across multiple channels," says Ofri Cohen, managing director at Emarsys Hong Kong. "Our local leadership, implementation and solutions teams have provided L'Oréal with the platform and support to achieve this. The Emarsys AI-enabled marketing cloud also provides a flexible, scalable platform that can support L'Oréal's ambitions in the region as it consolidates on its leadership in the beauty industry and reaches new audiences."Under the partnership, L'Oréal will tap Emarsys' automation center, smart insight, SMS and CRM ad software. These various solutions will facilitate L'Oréal to improve data collection for upped analysis of consumer behavior to in turn extend elevated personalization throughout the entire shopping cycle. "The flexible platform also provides L'Oréal with the ability to experiment with and, in due course, deploy artificial intelligence marketing capabilities and achieve truly personal interactions with consumers, at scale," a company spokesman said.Marketing strategies will also be enhanced — L'Oréal will utilize the solution-provider's strategic consultancy to inform return on marketing investments and the successful leveraging of AI-powered marketing campaigns.Emarsys marketing cloud immerses on a single platform consumer analysis and insights with personalization, predictive solutions and omnichannel marketing at scale that's functional on various devices and social channels. By marrying AI with deep shopper data, customers are able to deploy intelligent and thoughtful business strategies.Among its 2,200 global customers, Emarsys counts eBay, Luisa Via Roma, Cosabella, American Express and Nike among its clients.