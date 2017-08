London-based fashion search firm Lyst said it’s now working with Shopify in a move it hopes will quicken the pace at which it on-boards boutiques and large swaths of retailers.The deal with Shopify is part of a broader program at Lyst called Lyst Connect that the company aims to have rolled out some time this fall.“Lyst Connect is effectively an internal platform that we’ve developed that helps us escalate the acquisitions of the partners that we have on the platform,” said Jenny Cossons, head of partnerships at Lyst. “We’re a global fashion search platform that basically provides 65 million customers with access to over 4 million products. With this Lyst Connect project, what we’re able to do was find a way to develop technology to partner with other suppliers and partners.”Shopify is the first of those partners, which makes sense given the e-commerce platform used by merchants already works with roughly 20 percent of Lyst’s existing partners and they also had the capability of developing something that could easily and quickly allow brands and boutiques on Shopify to also be signed up on Lyst within a few seconds, Cossons pointed out. More partners will follow, she added.Lyst currently works with a base of more than 12,000 brands, ranging from Asos and Net-a-porter to Burberry and Valentino. The company lets shoppers buy from multiple brands and retailers in a single cart with a concept that’s allowed it to raise some $60 million to date from investors that include 14W and Accel Partners.Lyst Connect may very well fill the hole when it comes to on-boarding more small- to midlevel retailers and brands.While Lyst Connect is aimed squarely at more of what’s happening on the back-end, what that looks like for customers boils down to more choices.“The project is a connection between Shopify customers and Lyst and, therefore, what will happen is that our customers will get more assortment to buy from,” Cossons said.For More News in WWD:Wrangler Fetes U.S. Release of Peter Max CollectionAlbert Dahan Talks New Label Slink Jeans’ Expanded SizingCOS Opens Downtown L.A. Store, Chicago Up Next